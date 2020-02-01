|
|
George D. Blyth
White Plains - Blyth, George D. age 90, of White Plains, NY on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Englewood, NJ and was a Korean War veteran. Beloved son of the late Leonard and Celeste Blyth. Loving cousin of late Florence Luvera, of Sam Gnasso and his wife Jo-Ann and their children Sam and Alysha, and of Lisa Truncellito and her husband Nick and their son Nicholas. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com