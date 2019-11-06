Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
George "Pete" DeLancey

George "Pete" DeLancey Obituary
George "Pete" DeLancey

Wanaque - George "Pete" DeLancey, 79, died Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at the Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, following many years of graceful patience and perseverance with Parkinson's Disease.

Pete is predeceased by his beloved son, Eric; sisters Ann and Mary Beth; and brother, Mike.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lynn DeLancey; his daughter, Renee, and son, Jared; stepdaughters Gena Baumann Panno, her companion Dominick; Marisa Huber, her husband Marc; grandchildren Emily, Devin, Jacob and Dylan; his brother, Pat; plus many dear extended family members and friends.

The son of George and Rose DeLancey, Pete was born in Cresson, PA, and spent the majority of his young life in Pittsburgh. He attended the University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate and doctoral degrees (Ph.D. Chemical Engineering). In 1968, he began his professorship at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. Based in Teaneck and then Wyckoff, NJ, Pete provided academic and personal guidance to Stevens students for 40 years, and was twice recognized by the student body as the "Outstanding Teacher of the Year" (an honor it is speculated he would have received many times over had a two-time limit not been set by the university!). Pete retired from Stevens in 2008 with Professor Emeritus status, and published his book, "Principles of Chemical Engineering Practice," in 2013.

After his retirement, Pete and Lynn moved to Wanaque, NJ, where they enjoyed hosting family and friends.

The Receiving of Friends and Family for Pete will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue in Wyckoff, on Saturday November 9th, 2019, from 11am to 1pm, with a Memorial Service to commence at 1pm. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.
