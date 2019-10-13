|
|
George E Dipsey
North Haledon - George E Dipsey age 91 left to be with the Lord 10-12-2019 surrounded by his family, Born 2/22/28 in Paterson he lived in Fairfield NJ where he raised his family with his pre-deceased wife Anne (Campana) and North Haledon at the present. George was a lifelong dedicated & very active member of St Ann's Melkite Church of Woodland Park NJ. He was a man of God who lived his faith, He always had a smile and had a positive word for anyone he met.
He led by example and lived his life to the fullest, His accomplishments are too numerous to put into words, but he considered his family as his greatest accomplishment.
He is survived by his devoted daughter Kathy(Dipsey) Gleason & devoted son-in-law, Chuck, their loving daughters Brianna and Jenna: loving daughter-in-law Carolyn (Nawoczyck) Dipsey, wife of his late son Mark, their beautiful children Casey and her husband Daniel Toutoungi, Candace & Mark Dipsey. The family will be accepting relatives & friends Tuesday 10-15-19 3pm -8pm at Saint Ann Melkite Church 802 Rifle Camp Rd Woodland Pk NJ. His Funeral service is 10am on Wednesday (10-16-19) again at the church. In lieu of flowers donation to the St Ann Charitable Society would be appreciated by his family.