George E. Van Riper
Fair Lawn - George E. Van Riper, of Fair Lawn, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was 92.
Born in Jersey City, George lived in North Arlington and Woodridge before moving to Fair Lawn. He worked as an elevator mechanic for Dover Elevators in New York City for many years. George was very involved with the Boy Scouts where he served as Scout Leader. Some of George's fondest memories included camping and traveling cross country with the Boy Scouts.
George is survived by his brother, Daniel; his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Andrea, Diana, Pamela, Linda Mae, Daniel, Craig and Karen. He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Andrew.
Visiting will be held on Friday, April 12 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 1 pm and burial will follow at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains.