Fair Lawn - George E. Voulgaris passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in New York City to Eleftherios and Vassiliki Voulgaris. George grew up in the Chelsea, NY and after his marriage, moved to Fair Lawn 50 years ago. He was dedicated to his work for 37 years at the American Bible Society and continued to distribute bibles even in retirement. George was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff. He cherished his St. Nicholas family. George was a dedicated member, serving as the Sunday School Director, Usher and church tour guide during the annual festival. He was also a member of Kali Parea. George served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Fair Lawn American Legion Post 171. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Veteran's Home in Paramus for eight years. He was a proud member of St. John's Lodge No. 1, the oldest operating Masonic lodge. Beloved husband of Suzanne for 53 years. Loving father of Dorothea. Devoted dad to his poodle Daisy. George is also survived by his sister, Joan Papaelias and brother-in-law Donald Grignon, his wife Barbara and sister-in-law Judy Grignon. George was a beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. George's funeral was held privately. Contributions in George's memory may be made to St. Nicholas G.O. Church, 467 Grandview Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements were by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
