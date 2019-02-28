|
George F. Linke
Carlstadt - George F. Linke, 64, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Prior to retiring in 2013, he was the Vice Principal at Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington where he worked for 30 years, beginning his career there as an English teacher. Mr. Linke was the director of the high school musicals and the plays and was the advisor for the Sophmore Honor Society. George was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. He was an avid Jets fan. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Cooke) Linke. Loving father of Daniel O. Linke and Katherine D. Linke. Dear brother of Jean Smith, Robert Linke, Thomas Linke, James Linke, and John Linke. Caring uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adler Aphasia Center, 60 West Hunter Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607 or call 201-368-8585.