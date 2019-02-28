Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Linke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Linke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George F. Linke Obituary
George F. Linke

Carlstadt - George F. Linke, 64, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Prior to retiring in 2013, he was the Vice Principal at Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington where he worked for 30 years, beginning his career there as an English teacher. Mr. Linke was the director of the high school musicals and the plays and was the advisor for the Sophmore Honor Society. George was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. He was an avid Jets fan. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Cooke) Linke. Loving father of Daniel O. Linke and Katherine D. Linke. Dear brother of Jean Smith, Robert Linke, Thomas Linke, James Linke, and John Linke. Caring uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adler Aphasia Center, 60 West Hunter Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607 or call 201-368-8585.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now