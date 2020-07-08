George F. Petersen Jr.
Clifton - Petersen, George F. Jr. age 75 of Clifton at rest in Ridgewood on March 30, 2020. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson before moving to Clifton 50 years ago. He was a Reading Specialist/Teacher for the Oakland Board of Education, Oakland for 34 years before retiring in 2001. George was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson. He was an avid fisherman and member of East Jersey Trout Unlimited. He was a Committee Chairman for Boy Scout Troop #7, Clifton. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his four grandchildren. George was a graduate of Seton Hall University and William Paterson University and was an Adjunct Professor at Felician University. Beloved husband of 51 years to the former Rita A. Hopler of Clifton. Loving father of Jeffrey Petersen and his wife Helena of Totowa, Marc Petersen and his wife Lindsey of Wilson, NC and David Petersen and his wife Megan of Morris Plains. Dear grandfather of Conor, Quinn, Rick and Isla. Devoted brother of Peter Petersen of Osprey, Fl and Theresa Petersen of Harvey Cedars. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Saturday, July 11th from 8:45-9:45 AM. Memorial mass to follow at St. Bonaventure's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. As a form of remembrance, the family has asked for donations to be made in George's memory to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
