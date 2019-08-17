|
George F. Siebert
Fair Lawn - George F. Siebert, age 82, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Germany, he immigrated to the U.S. in the mid 50's residing in New York before settling in Fair Lawn in 1961. A man with a strong work ethic, he was a devoted family man who loved his family immensely.
Prior to retiring in 2012, he was a school bus driver with the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 20 years, after years of working as a carpenter and tradesman.
Beloved husband of Gisela (Baumann) Siebert. Loving and devoted father of Wilhelm Siebert and wife Susan and the late George F. Siebert, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Devin, Brian and Kyle.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, August 18, 2019, 2-5 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George to St. Anne Church would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.