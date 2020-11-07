1/
George Fernstrom
Kinnelon - George Fernstrom of Kinnelon, 78, died peacefully on November 3rd. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (née Ghelmini), sons Kurt and Gregg, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Katherine, and his much-loved grandchildren Jasper, Shelby, Chloe, and Owen. Son of George and Margaret (née Weinert) Fernstrom, George was raised in New Milford before graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University. A member of the New Jersey National Guard from 1964-1970, George was first employed by the Burroughs Corporation for 8 years. George went on to become President of Design Poly Bag Corporation for 18 years before starting his own company, Advanced Packaging, which he owned and ran for 21 years. While a resident of Oakland, NJ, he was coordinator of the Oakland Area Human Relations Council and tester for the Fair Housing Council of Bergen County.

An active 41-year resident in the Smoke Rise community within Kinnelon, George served on the Board of Governors. In addition, George was a founding member and board member of the Smoke Rise Paddle Tennis Club while also serving as a board member of the Smoke Rise Tennis Club. A dedicated father to his two sons, George also found time to coach Kinnelon recreational sports including soccer, basketball and baseball as well as being an assistant Scoutmaster.

George's range of interests and hobbies was extensive including sports, gardening, and politics. While demonstrating excellent aptitude on the tennis, paddle tennis and squash courts, a good golf game eluded him, though it never stopped him from trying. Inspired by Smoke Rise's natural beauty and keen to cultivate idyllic outdoor settings, George was an avid gardener with a green thumb envied by friends and neighbors. When socializing with the Monday Night Football crew, there was rarely a debate George found unworthy, particularly if political in nature. Despite his ability to play paddle sports having waned in recent years, his capacity for discourse and deliberation never did. As passionate supporters of Habitat for Humanity's Paterson, NJ chapter, George and Barbara led a coalition of friends and family in an effort dubbed "The Fernie Build" in 2017 in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. "The Fernie Build" generated in excess of $50,000 for the organization and hundreds of hours of "sweat equity" by dozens of volunteers in the construction of a new Habitat home in Paterson's Fourth Ward.

George will be interred in a private ceremony at High Mountain Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes in the Memory Garden he designed, and over which he supervised construction several years ago. Plans are underway for another Habitat for Humanity build in honor of George slated to begin Spring of 2021. A memorial service will also be scheduled during this time. Donations to the build would be appreciated and can be sent to Paterson Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 2585, Paterson, NJ, 07509, marked "George Fernie Build" or on-line at https://www.patersonhabitat.org/donate in memory of George Fernstrom.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
