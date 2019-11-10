Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillsdale - George G. Imperatore, 68, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to George E. and Irma Imperatore. Beloved husband of Katherine Imperatore. Devoted father of Alexis Hoschek and her husband Ricky, Cassandra Dangler and her husband Matt. Dear brother of Harold, John and Luke. He is predeceased by his brother Mark. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Wesley and Stella. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday November 13 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in George's name to the . Becker-funeralhome.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -