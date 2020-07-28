1/1
George Golematis
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
George Golematis

North Bergen - George Golematis on July 27, 2020 of North Bergen, N.J., age 92.

George was born on October 20, 1927 in Thisvi, Greece and before retiring had worked as a machine specialist at Western Electric in Kearney, N.J.

Beloved husband to the late Vasiliki (nee) Boros.

Devoted father to Maria Pentarakis and her husband Nicholas.

Adored grandfather to Eftihi Pentarakis.

George is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00am thence to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jersey City, NJ. where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst, N.J.

The family will receive their friends Thursday morning from 9-11am at the church.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
AK Macagna Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
30
Interment
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
