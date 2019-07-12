|
|
George Harold Van Saun Jr.
Little Egg Harbor - George Harold Van Saun Jr., 81 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Monday July 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ he lived in Oakland, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1996. George was a US Navy Veteran and worked for ITT in Nutley, NJ for 35 years.
George was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann in 2015.
He is survived by his loving sons Eric Van Saun (Dawn) of Butler, NJ, Phil Van Saun (Teri) of CA, Peter Van Saun (Dorothea) of NC and Matt Van Saun (Khanittha) of CA, sister Joan Moss of Rutherford, NJ and grandchildren Lauren and Caleb.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 7 to 9pm with a Service at 8:30pm and Tuesday July 16 from 10 to 11am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at the NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
