Services
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:30 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George VanSaun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Harold VanSaun Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Harold VanSaun Jr. Obituary
George Harold Van Saun Jr.

Little Egg Harbor - George Harold Van Saun Jr., 81 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Monday July 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ he lived in Oakland, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1996. George was a US Navy Veteran and worked for ITT in Nutley, NJ for 35 years.

George was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann in 2015.

He is survived by his loving sons Eric Van Saun (Dawn) of Butler, NJ, Phil Van Saun (Teri) of CA, Peter Van Saun (Dorothea) of NC and Matt Van Saun (Khanittha) of CA, sister Joan Moss of Rutherford, NJ and grandchildren Lauren and Caleb.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 7 to 9pm with a Service at 8:30pm and Tuesday July 16 from 10 to 11am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at the NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.

For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now