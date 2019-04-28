Resources
More Obituaries for George Birthday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George HAZEKAMPHappy 99Th Birthday

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

George HAZEKAMPHappy 99Th Birthday In Memoriam
GEORGE HAZEKAMP

Happy 99th Birthday

April 28, 1920

"Our Father"

You can only have one father, patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world, will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to your father you will turn. For all his loving kindness, has asked nothing in return. As I look upon his picture, sweet memories I recall. Of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message, to my dear father up above. Tell him how I miss him, and give him all my love. You were a great Dad! Love, Judy
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.