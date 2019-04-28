|
GEORGE HAZEKAMP
Happy 99th Birthday
April 28, 1920
"Our Father"
You can only have one father, patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world, will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to your father you will turn. For all his loving kindness, has asked nothing in return. As I look upon his picture, sweet memories I recall. Of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message, to my dear father up above. Tell him how I miss him, and give him all my love. You were a great Dad! Love, Judy