George J. Bailey
Washington - George J. Bailey, 91, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Bailey. Devoted father of George Bailey and his wife, Jessica Rutzick, Eileen Bailey Frank and her husband, The Hon. Ronald F. Frank, Linda Bailey and her husband, David Ciampaglia, and David Bailey and his wife, Melinda. Dear brother of Roger Bailey and his wife Kathleen. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Anastasia, George IV, Andrew, Steven, Hazen, Rowan and Solomon. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday from 4-8PM. The Service celebrating George's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com