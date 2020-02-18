Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Bailey Obituary
George J. Bailey

Washington - George J. Bailey, 91, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Bailey. Devoted father of George Bailey and his wife, Jessica Rutzick, Eileen Bailey Frank and her husband, The Hon. Ronald F. Frank, Linda Bailey and her husband, David Ciampaglia, and David Bailey and his wife, Melinda. Dear brother of Roger Bailey and his wife Kathleen. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Anastasia, George IV, Andrew, Steven, Hazen, Rowan and Solomon. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday from 4-8PM. The Service celebrating George's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -