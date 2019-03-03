Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Tenafly - LANG George J. of Tenafly passed away on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Elissa; father of Tyler, Jonathan, & Jordan. Survived by his mother Theresa & brothers Thomas & Chris Lang. He will be greatly missed by many nieces & nephews, friends & family. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Monday 3-8 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The California Firefighters Benevolent Fund.
