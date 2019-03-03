|
|
George J. Lang
Tenafly - LANG George J. of Tenafly passed away on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Elissa; father of Tyler, Jonathan, & Jordan. Survived by his mother Theresa & brothers Thomas & Chris Lang. He will be greatly missed by many nieces & nephews, friends & family. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Monday 3-8 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The California Firefighters Benevolent Fund.