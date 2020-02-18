Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
868 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Macognone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Macognone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Macognone Obituary
George J. Macognone

Macognone, George J. age 78 of Pennsylvania on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in Garfield lived in Wanaque before moving to PA. in 1990. He worked for Red Star Trucking in Newark retiring in 2003. He was an Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Elaine Macognone of PA., loving father of Joyce Fahr and her husband Lawrence of Stewartsville, N.J., Jayne Macognone of Paramus and Christine Meakem and her husband Daniel of Wanaque. Dear grandfather of Olivia, Jennifer, Joseph, Brandon, Hunter and Melissa. Visitation on Friday 3pm-7pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Relatives and friends will meet on Saturday for a 10 am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -