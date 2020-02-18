|
George J. Macognone
Macognone, George J. age 78 of Pennsylvania on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in Garfield lived in Wanaque before moving to PA. in 1990. He worked for Red Star Trucking in Newark retiring in 2003. He was an Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Elaine Macognone of PA., loving father of Joyce Fahr and her husband Lawrence of Stewartsville, N.J., Jayne Macognone of Paramus and Christine Meakem and her husband Daniel of Wanaque. Dear grandfather of Olivia, Jennifer, Joseph, Brandon, Hunter and Melissa. Visitation on Friday 3pm-7pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Relatives and friends will meet on Saturday for a 10 am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.