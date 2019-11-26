|
|
George John Kantakis, II
Hackensack - George John Kantakis, II, age 56, of Hackensack, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Hackensack, George had resided in Hawthorne before moving to Hackensack 26 years ago.
George had been a Vice President with Associated Wholesale Florist in Rochelle Park. Prior to that, he had worked with Associate Cut Flower in New York City. A proud American, George was a member of the Rochelle Park American Legion Post #170.
George John Kantakis II was the beloved son of the late George J. Kantakis and Constance (nee Eagle) Kantakis. Loving brother of Carol Kantakis Maas of Hawthorne, and the late Laura A., and John G. Kantakis. Dear uncle of Teresa Kantakis of New York, NY, Constance Maas of Hawthorne, John David Kantakis of Hawthorne, and the late George John Kantakis. Step-son of Yazmin Kantakis of New York, NY.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
(www.browningforshay.com)