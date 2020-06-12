George John Lupinacci
George John Lupinacci

St. James, NC - George John Lupinacci, 97, of St. James, NC passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

He was a son of the late Dominick and Mary Lupinacci. He was born on February 22, 1923 in born in Lyndhurst, NJ, retired in San Diego, Ca. with his wife of 70 years, Marie (Chierico) Lupinacci. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was known as being the local milkman, owning Lupinacci's Dairy, in and around the Lyndhurst, NJ areas. After he retired, he enjoyed gardening and fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by son, George Lupinacci of St. James, NC; daughter, Diana Lupinacci and husband, Richard Keshish of St. James, NC; sister, Rose Baldino of Nutley, NJ.

A memorial service will be held on will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, SECU Hospice House SE, 955 Mercy Ln SE, Bolivia, NC 28422

Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/ Oak Island.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
