Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Clifton, NJ
Lyndhurst - Kirkos, George, 89, of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Margetis) Kirkos. Loving father of James & his wife Joanne and Nicholas & his wife Sandi. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & his wife Stephanie, Nicole & her husband Tyler, and Stephani. Adored great-grandfather of Colton James. Dear brother of Nicholas & his wife Tamara Kirkos and Mary & her husband Frank Carrieri. Devoted uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Kirkos was a Marine serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid bowler and member of the John Damiano Memorial Wednesday Night Mixed Bowling League. Funeral Friday 8:30AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Liturgy 10AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9PM. Donations may be made to Tackle Kids Cancer, c/o Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
