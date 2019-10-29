|
|
George Kirkos
Lyndhurst - Kirkos, George, 89, of Lyndhurst, NJ passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Margetis) Kirkos. Loving father of James & his wife Joanne and Nicholas & his wife Sandi. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & his wife Stephanie, Nicole & her husband Tyler, and Stephani. Adored great-grandfather of Colton James. Dear brother of Nicholas & his wife Tamara Kirkos and Mary & her husband Frank Carrieri. Devoted uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Kirkos was a Marine serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid bowler and member of the John Damiano Memorial Wednesday Night Mixed Bowling League. Funeral Friday 8:30AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Liturgy 10AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9PM. Donations may be made to Tackle Kids Cancer, c/o Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.