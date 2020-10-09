1/1
George L. Horton
George L. Horton

Englewood - George L. Horton died at the age 81 on October 7, 2020. He was an industrial designer for over 60 years. He served as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Englewood and engaged in public service his entire life. He was an Army veteran, a member of Omega Psi Phi, Shiloh Lodge #53 (F & AM) and Rotary International. He is survived by daughters Lisa E. Taylor (Thomas Taylor) and Jill Horton-Miller (Barry R. Miller) and three grandchildren, Alyssa Clyburn (Xavier Clyburn), Barry Miller, Jr. and John Miller.

Visitation 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, funeral immediately following Monday, October 12th at Nesbitt Funeral Home, 175 W. Englewood Ave., Englewood, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
