George Leonard Gumbman
New Milford - George Leonard Gumbman a lifelong resident New Milford was 62 years old when he passed away suddenly Friday, July 17th. George was a longstanding member of Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare (CBH Care) and the Friendship House in Hackensack. He loved old movies and listening to jazz music, but what he enjoyed most was conversations with his neighbors in the Brookchester Apartment Community in New Milford.
George was predeceased by his late parents Robert and Dorothy Gumbman. He is survived by his sister Debbie Weinschenk and her husband Robert, his niece Erin Berman and her husband Doug, his nephew Bobby Weinschenk and his wife Cindy as well as his great niece Audrey Berman. A graveside prayer service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 am in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to CBH Care, 25 East Salem Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to the Friendship House, 125 Atlantic Street, Hackensack, NJ, 07601. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com