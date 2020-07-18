1/1
George Leonard Gumbman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Leonard Gumbman

New Milford - George Leonard Gumbman a lifelong resident New Milford was 62 years old when he passed away suddenly Friday, July 17th. George was a longstanding member of Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare (CBH Care) and the Friendship House in Hackensack. He loved old movies and listening to jazz music, but what he enjoyed most was conversations with his neighbors in the Brookchester Apartment Community in New Milford.

George was predeceased by his late parents Robert and Dorothy Gumbman. He is survived by his sister Debbie Weinschenk and her husband Robert, his niece Erin Berman and her husband Doug, his nephew Bobby Weinschenk and his wife Cindy as well as his great niece Audrey Berman. A graveside prayer service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 am in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to CBH Care, 25 East Salem Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to the Friendship House, 125 Atlantic Street, Hackensack, NJ, 07601. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved