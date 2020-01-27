|
|
George Lessuck
Wanaque, NJ - George Lessuck, 96, husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and honored WWII veteran passed away on January 22, 2020. George was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Constance and John Lessuck on September 16, 1923. He attended Eastside High School where he was president of his class and a left tackle on the Eastside football team. The team won the state championship in 1941 and was invited to play in the national championship in Florida, however Florida would not allow the team's African American player, (who later became the first African American player in the American Baseball League) to participate with the team. The Eastside team voted not to go to Florida without their teammate and George felt very proud of his team's unity and confessed that they most likely would not have won without him. After graduation in 1942, George attended the US Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point. During World War II, George was a navigation officer. In 1945, his ship the SS Cedar Mills hit a mine, exploded and nearly broke apart. Aware that there were officers in the engine room George immediately organized a rescue mission. All were rescued. He received a letter from the United States Maritime Commission and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. After the war, George graduated from Upsala College and returned to Paterson where he worked as an accountant and owner of an insurance company. He fell in love with Lillian Sondej at a dance and they were married in 1950. They had five children. George was a devoted father and lifelong NY Giants and Yankees fan. Thank you George for instilling strong values and respect for all people in your children. George is survived by his sister Sophie Barnes, 100, and his children, Christine L.Namer, son in law Michael Namer, Gail Sprinkle and son in law Steve Sprinkle, Mark Lessuck, Cindy Brincka , Sandy Lessuck, and his grandchildren, Matthew and Luke Namer, Alanna and Sam Lessuck, Alexandra Lily Brincka and Evan Sprinkle. Funeral services were held privately by the family. For condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com.