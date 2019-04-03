Resources
George M. Crandall, Sr.

Ashburn, VA - George M. Crandall, Sr. of Ashburn, VA, formally of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31st. George was born on Jul 27, 1924 in New York City. He was a proud WW II Veteran serving in the U.S.Marine Corps in the South Pacific. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith. Loving and devoted father to George Jr. and his wife Kathy, Thomas and his wife Rita and Stephen and his wife Leslie. Beloved Grandfather to Matthew, Evan, Beth, Michael, Jonathan, Lindsay, Ryan and Daniel

Crandall. There will be a private funeral in Ashburn, VA with internment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations can be made to the .
