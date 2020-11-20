1/
George M. Way Jr.
George M. Way Jr.

Little Ferry - George M. Way Jr., of Little Ferry, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 77. George was a retired truck driver for the Hudson County News and Little Ferry Crossing Guard. Many friends will fondly remember George as a coach, manager, and board member of the Little Ferry/South Hackensack Little League and parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry. Loving son of the late Florence (nee Hanley) and George M. Way Sr. and son-in-law of the late John DeCanto and Elizabeth DeCanto. Beloved husband for 55 years of Amy (nee DeCanto) Way. Devoted father of George M. Way III, Kelly Marrella and her husband Joseph, and John Way and his wife Christine. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Kevin, Danny, Karly, Joseph, Anthony and Annamarie. Dearest brother of the late Marion Wallington and Constance Allen. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, on Monday, November 23rd at 9:30AM. The funeral mass will be 10AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, Little Ferry. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Act Now Foundation - Dementia Center, 3167 John Fitzgerald Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ 07047 (actnowfoundation.org). Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral
09:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church
