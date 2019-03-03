Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
Garden of Memories
Soldier Hill Road
Washington Township, NJ
View Map
George Mitchell Obituary
George Mitchell

Mahwah - George Mitchell, 89, of Mahwah, formerly of Emerson, NJ passed away on February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor Mitchell (nee Wozniak). Devoted father of Barbara Mitchell and her husband Danny Kubat, and his son Steven Mitchell. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A prayer service will be conducted on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:45 AM at the Garden of Memories on Soldier Hill Road in Washington Township, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
