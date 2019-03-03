|
|
George Mitchell
Mahwah - George Mitchell, 89, of Mahwah, formerly of Emerson, NJ passed away on February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor Mitchell (nee Wozniak). Devoted father of Barbara Mitchell and her husband Danny Kubat, and his son Steven Mitchell. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A prayer service will be conducted on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:45 AM at the Garden of Memories on Soldier Hill Road in Washington Township, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.