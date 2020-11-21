George N. Korkgy
Leonia - Korkgy, George N., age 86, of Leonia, on Saturday November 21, 2020. Beloved husband to Mary Korkgy nee: Sardarian. Devoted father to George N. Korkgy, Leslie J. Korkgy-Valenti and her husband Michael. Proud grandfather to Dane Michael. George grew up in Palisades Park and graduated Leonia High School in 1952 and later graduated from Lehigh University in 1956. He also graduated NYU Graduate School of Business. George owned and operated the Empire Cleaning Company in Palisades Park and served as the Recreation Director for Palisades Park for 25 years. From the age of 12 he spent his summers on the beach in Belmar, NJ. A surfer, water skier, golfer, and softball player, he was always active. George loved his family and was devoted to being the best husband, father, and grandfather. His only grandchild, Dane Michael, who he lovingly called "DinDin", was the light of his life. George enjoyed his English Bulldogs: Roxie, Isabelle, Pebbles and BamBam. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". There will be a religious service at 12 noon. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com