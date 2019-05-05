|
|
George Noe
Ridgefield Park - Noe, George W. 85, of Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019. Prior to retirement George worked 40 years for the Hackensack Water Company.
He is survived by his loving children Debbie Jaquez and her husband Anthony Tambouri, Michael Noe and his wife Darlene, and the late George Noe. Cherished grandchildren, Ashley Jaquez, Michael Noe, and Stephen Noe. Dear brother to Barbara Bailey. He will also be greatly missed by all of his nieces and nephews. The family is extremely grateful to Barbara Lewicki who made George's last days as comfortable as possible and gave the family much needed love and support.
Funeral service Tuesday 11:00am at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Interment Garden of Memories Washington Township. Visitation Monday 5-9pm. Vorheesingwersen.com