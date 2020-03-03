|
|
George P. Olsen
Upper Saddle River - George P. Olsen, 89, on March 2, 2020 of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Nancy O'Flaherty and husband David and Christopher Olsen and wife Cindy. Cherished grandfather of Lexi, Decker and Harlow. George is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. George was a sports enthusiast and coach. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He was an avid traveler with his wife and family. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to (stjude.org) or Covenant House (covenanthouse.org). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.