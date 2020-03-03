Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kensico Cemetery
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George P. Olsen


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George P. Olsen Obituary
George P. Olsen

Upper Saddle River - George P. Olsen, 89, on March 2, 2020 of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Nancy O'Flaherty and husband David and Christopher Olsen and wife Cindy. Cherished grandfather of Lexi, Decker and Harlow. George is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. George was a sports enthusiast and coach. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He was an avid traveler with his wife and family. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to (stjude.org) or Covenant House (covenanthouse.org). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -