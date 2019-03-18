Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
George R. Dowson, Jr.

Palm Coast, FL - George R. Dowson, Jr., 71, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Highland Mills, NY and Wanaque, NJ, on March 15, 2019. Before retiring he was the owner/operator of George Dowson Trucking and was an avid motorcyclist. Predeceased by his parents George R. Dowson, Sr. and Geraldine. Beloved husband of Evelyn "Lynn" (nee Bauer). Devoted father of Renee Buono and husband Bob, George R. Dowson, III and wife Mikiann, and Erik Meres. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Kayla, Joey, Sadie, and Molly. Dear brother of Douglas and Glenn. Visitation Thursday March 21, 2019, 1:00-5:00 PM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 4:30 PM Chapel Service. Private cremation to follow. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
