Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 So. Washington Ave.
Bergenfield, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 So. Washington Ave.
Bergenfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 So. Washington Ave.
Bergenfield, NJ
Bergenfield - George R. Moran, 80, of Bergenfield passed away on March 18, 2020.He was a 1961 graduate of Springfield College in Mass. and earned his MA from Montclair State College in 1966. He was a Physical Education Teacher at Pascack Valley High School from 1961-2000 also teaching Drivers Education. He coached and officiated high school sports and was involved in Bergenfield Pee Wee Football and Little League Baseball. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame Football. Devoted husband of the late Jo Ann Moran. Beloved father of Michele Marquez (husband Martin Sr.) and George (Butch) Moran. Loving grandfather of Martin, Jr. and Manuel. Uncle of Lisa McKenna and Richard Moran and great uncle of Caitlin. Dear brother of the late Richard A. Moran. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the funeral home on Saturday at 10AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
