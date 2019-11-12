Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
George R. O'Connor Jr. Obituary
George R. O'Connor, Jr.

Pequannock - George R. O'Connor, Jr., 54, of Pequannock, passed away on November 9, 2019.

Born in Passaic and raised in Pequannock, George was the son of George and Louise O'Connor. He was a longtime employee of the West Milford Board of Education and All Service Rentals. George, known to many as Buddy, was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was kind and loving with a warm personality which made him easy to get along with and a friend to many. George enjoyed trips to his camper at Mount VIsta Campground in the Poconos and spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephews.

George is survived by his mother, Louise; his brother, John and his wife Sharon; his sister, Penny Corter and her husband Jake; and his niece and nephews, Brianna, Mathew, Jake and Christopher. He was predeceased by his father, George Sr.

Visiting hours are 1-3 pm & 5-8 pm on Thursday, November 14 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory can be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
