George R. Schoenrock
1936 - 2020
George R. Schoenrock

Secaucus - August 8, 1936 - October 31, 2020

George R. Schoenrock, 84, of Secaucus, passed away on Saturday October 31st surrounded by family. He was born to the late Charles and Edna (Todd) Schoenrock. George was a safety coordinator for PSE&G of Secaucus for 44 years before retiring in 1999 and is a former 3 time Secaucus Fire Chief. He is Survived by his wife Constance (Kikkert), Children; Robert, Dennis (Jeff), Brian (Daisy), and Kim, Granchiildren; Kirstyn (Eric), Connor (Erin), Ashley (Pat), and Oneil (Samm), 1 Great Grandchild Ashton, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. George is predeceased by his daughter Nancy "Nansea", a brother Arthur and his wife Claire, and sister in law Joan Binder.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm at the Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ. A Service will be Thursday November 5th, 2020, 10am here at the funeral home followed by interment at Crest Haven Cemetery in Clifton. All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing. Donations may be made to The New Jersey Firemen's Home 565 Lathrop Ave. Boonton, NJ 07005 in his honor. For full obituary information, please go to www.mackmemorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
Mack Memorial Home
NOV
5
Interment
Crest Haven Cemetery
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
2018652250
