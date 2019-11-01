|
|
George Robert Springer
George Robert Springer aka "Bob" was a loving husband to Lois, father to Ann Marie and her husband James Moritz, Dawn and her husband Anthony Conard. Grandfather to Kristen and her husband Brian Fried, Emma and Abby Gallup, Eric Moritz and great grandpa to Luke Fried. Bob grew up in Wanaque where he met the love of his life Lois Palano.
Bob and Lois were high school sweet hearts and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Bob truly was a dedicated family man, always bring smiles and practical jokes to his family and friends. His love for the latest As Seen on TV products kept the local UPS man busy. He was always ordering the latest gadget. His love of gardening wowed everyone that rode down Pellington Street.
Bob, was the owner of Springer Electric proudly serving the Wanaque area for 30 years. He served in the US Navy on the U.S.S. Guardian during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Always ready to serve others he was a Wanaque Borough Firefighter Co. 1, Pompton Lakes Post 2906 member and a proud Pompton Lakes Elks #1895 trustee. Bob could always be found with a hot cup of coffee and driving up and down Ringwood Ave .
His grinning smile and loving sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Donations may be made in Bob's honor to the Wanaque Borough Fire Dept. 626 Ringwood Ave. Wanaque, NJ or the Pompton Lakes Elks 1 Perrin Ave. Pompton Lakes , NJ .07442.
Per his request no viewing or services will be done. A celebration of his life with the telling of stories, sharing memories and a drink will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.