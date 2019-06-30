Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Schwartz Obituary
George Schwartz

Wayne - George Schwartz, age 84, of Wayne, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Eisenfeld). Devoted father of Mark and his wife Diana, and Cindy Peyser and her husband Howard. Loving grandfather to Carley, Rachel, Ashley, Nicole and Zachary. Dear brother-in-law to Harvey Rubin. Predeceased by his sister Judith Rubin. George was the owner of a personal income tax business and worked as a credit manager in the toy industry for many years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Wellwood Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Donations in memory of George Schwartz may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, www.wiesenthal.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now