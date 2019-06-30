|
George Schwartz
Wayne - George Schwartz, age 84, of Wayne, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Eisenfeld). Devoted father of Mark and his wife Diana, and Cindy Peyser and her husband Howard. Loving grandfather to Carley, Rachel, Ashley, Nicole and Zachary. Dear brother-in-law to Harvey Rubin. Predeceased by his sister Judith Rubin. George was the owner of a personal income tax business and worked as a credit manager in the toy industry for many years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Wellwood Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Donations in memory of George Schwartz may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, www.wiesenthal.com