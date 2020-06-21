George Stelzle



Rutherford - Stelzle, George, 77, of Rutherford, New Jersey passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Chambers) Stelzle. Adored father of Jay Stelzle. Loving brother of Robert Stelzle & his wife Veronica. Dear uncle of Robert Stelzle & his wife Lori. Adored great uncle of Ashley. Friends will be received Tuesday 9:30 - 11AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11:30 am Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to R.E.C. (Recognition of Exceptional Citizens), PO Box 411, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 or HANDS, c/o Noreen Hartnett, 12 York Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031. Due to the restriction set forth during the reopening of the state, a maximum number of 40 people will be permitted at all services. Face covering are required.









