George "Jiggs" Sumnick
1926 - 2020
George "Jiggs" Sumnick

Wallington - George Sumnick, 94, a lifelong resident of Wallington, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. George worked for the County of Bergen for 20 years, retiring in 1994. He was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan who never missed a game. Jiggs was the beloved son of the late Michael and Sophie (Sudol) Sumnick, dear brother of Veronica Winebrenner, of West Virginia, Violet Roeland, of Colorado, Dorothy Winebrenner, of Maryland, Sylvia Kokowski and her husband, John, of River Vale and the late John, Robert, David, Lottie, Michael and Minnie. He will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Friday from 2-6 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 8:30 AM on Saturday. The Chapel Service will begin at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105) would be kindly appreciated by his family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
