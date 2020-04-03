|
|
George T. Job
Saddle Brook - July 19, 1928 - March 31, 2020
George T. Job passed away after a brief illness on March 31, 2020, at the age of 91. The son of Michael and Mary Job, George grew up in Weehawken, NJ. George and his wife Corrine moved to Saddle Brook in 1957. George proudly served his country as a member of the Military Police. He fought on the front line in the Korean War and was wounded three times. He honorably earned three Purple Heart Medals, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the National Defense Medal. He was a member of the Saddle Brook Taejon Chapter of the Korean War. George owned State Parcel Service trucking company for 25 years. He later became an Atlantic City Bus Driver for Leisure Line. Surviving is his wife of almost 68 years, Katherine Corrine (Yacono). Also surviving are his four children Kathleen Drake (Michael), George Keith Job (Linda), Ramona Rovetto (David), Rosemarie Wolstromer (Stephen). George also was the cherished grandfather of 9 beloved grandchildren and his first great-grandchild. Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Brigadier General Doyle Veteran's Cemetery. In his memory, donations may be made to Saddle Brook Ambulance Corp