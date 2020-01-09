|
|
George Thomas Byrd
Clifton - BYRD, George Thomas, age 72, of Clifton, died on January 7, 2020. Born and raised in Henderson, TN for 10 years, he lived in Florida 21 years settling in Clifton 41 years ago. He was an Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968, and he was a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. before retiring. He is predeceased by his wife, Louise Ann in 2011, and his 3 brothers, John, James, and Marion Joseph Byrd. George is survived by a son, Robert and wife Theresa, and a brother, Bill and wife Sue. Visiting Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm. Private Cremation. The Byrd family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com