|
|
George Toulas
Tenafly - Toulas, George of Tenafly, passed away on April 4, 2019. Loving husband of Fotini "Tina" (nee Constantidou). Devoted father of Peter and his wife Julie. Dear brother of Evelyn, and brother in law to Irene. Also survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George was born and raised in New York City where he graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.). He then went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. George was a self-employed Furrier and an avid reader. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 10 AM at St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Tenafly. Interment Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Michael's Home (3 Lehman Terr., Yonkers, NY 10705), (501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105) or to St. John's The Theologian Cathedral (353 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.