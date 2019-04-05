Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral
353 E. Clinton Ave.
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Tenafly - Toulas, George of Tenafly, passed away on April 4, 2019. Loving husband of Fotini "Tina" (nee Constantidou). Devoted father of Peter and his wife Julie. Dear brother of Evelyn, and brother in law to Irene. Also survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. George was born and raised in New York City where he graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.). He then went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. George was a self-employed Furrier and an avid reader. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 10 AM at St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Tenafly. Interment Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Michael's Home (3 Lehman Terr., Yonkers, NY 10705), (501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105) or to St. John's The Theologian Cathedral (353 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
