George Vincent Jasuale


1920 - 2020
George Vincent Jasuale Obituary
George Vincent Jasuale

New Milford - George Jasuale, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Home in Paramus.

George, the son of Lucy and Vincenzo Jasuale, grew up in Union City, NJ and was a long-time resident of New Milford, NJ.

During World War II he served in the United States Army with the 77th Infantry, 132nd Combat Engineers, Company B. He achieved the rank of First Sergeant and saw combat action in four campaigns in the South Pacific.

George was passionate about gardening (especially his roses and his vegetables). He loved traveling, especially to Italy, and was an avid fan of both the Yankees and the Jets. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed big Sunday dinners.

George was a fun-loving individual with a terrific, often self-deprecating, sense of humor. With his passing, the world became a sadder place. He was highly intelligent and an avid reader of non-fiction books and the New York Times. He followed politics closely.

George is survived by Ednamae, his loving wife of 77 years, his daughter, Judith Simpson and her husband Richard, of Middletown, NY and his sons, James Jasuale and his wife Carol of Spokane, WA, Thomas Gesuale and his wife Margaret of Blairstown, NJ. He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Jasuale.

Due to the current health crisis, only a small private burial ceremony will be held. A memorial ceremony with military honors will be held at a future date to celebrate George's life. Arrangements are being made through Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford.

To offer a personal condolence message or share a memory, go to www.boulevardfuneral.com. Memorial donations can be made in George's name to Rosary Hill Home at 600 Linda Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532.
