George Vincent Wright
East Rutherford - George Vincent Wright, 87, of East Rutherford since 1963, passed away at home on November 29, 2019.
Mr. Wright served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. For over 50 years, he was a carpenter for Local 15 in Hackensack, retiring at the age of 62. George was an active member of the Rutherford Bible Chapel. He was involved with many ministries within the church including teaching Sunday School, doing crafts with the youth, a leader in Battalion and Stockade helping to raise teen guys and younger boys to follow Christ. Also going to the NY mission with the church and active with Pine Bush Bible Camp. His passion was handing out tracks at the Rutherford Train Station telling people about Jesus. George was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing chess, and model trains.
Beloved husband of Etta (nee Peters) Wright. Loving father of Ruth Ann Wright and her husband Ray Coffman and Karen Wright. Dear brother of Audrey Connelly, John "Jack" Wright and the late Priscilla Wintrode.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation on Wednesday 4-8 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutherford Bible Chapel, P.O. Box 5, Rutherford, NJ 07070 or Pine Bush Bible Camp, P.O. Box 764, New Providence, NJ 07974.