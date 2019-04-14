|
|
George Volansky
Fort Mill, SC - (1927 - 2019)
George Volansky, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to the late George L. Volansky and Frances Zawaski Volansky. Preceded in death by Florence, his beloved wife of 67 years. Loving father of Frances, Susan and her late husband James, Jean and her husband Frank, Mary Ellen and her husband Lowell, and Elizabeth Ann. Doting grandfather of Julia and Kate. Survived by sister-in-law Dorothy, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by sister Kathryn and her husband William Gustin, sister Louise and her husband John Kulp, and nephew George Kulp. George resided with his family in Haskell, NJ, for 47 years before moving in 2006 to Fort Mill, SC, with his late wife Florence. Before retiring, George worked as an electrical lineman and was a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 102.