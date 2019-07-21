Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Norwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Stevens Obituary
George W. Stevens

Norwood - George W. Stevens, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A resident of Norwood for over 50 years, he was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Whitaker). Loving father of George H. and wife Kathy of Southaven, MS, Dale and wife Kelly of Norwood, Janice Finch of Chester, and the late James. Adored grandfather of Samantha, Gary, Marie, Courtney, George Michael and Madison and great-grandfather of six. Dearest brother of Mary Lou Stevens of OH and the late Robert.

George was a five time Emmy Award winning editor for ABC Television in NYC. He was a US Army veteran. George was a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a die-hard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and the NJ Devils, he will be dearly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

Donations in George's memory may be made to the , .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now