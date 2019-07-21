|
|
George W. Stevens
Norwood - George W. Stevens, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A resident of Norwood for over 50 years, he was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Whitaker). Loving father of George H. and wife Kathy of Southaven, MS, Dale and wife Kelly of Norwood, Janice Finch of Chester, and the late James. Adored grandfather of Samantha, Gary, Marie, Courtney, George Michael and Madison and great-grandfather of six. Dearest brother of Mary Lou Stevens of OH and the late Robert.
George was a five time Emmy Award winning editor for ABC Television in NYC. He was a US Army veteran. George was a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a die-hard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and the NJ Devils, he will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
Donations in George's memory may be made to the , .
