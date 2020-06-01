Georgeann (Tummino) Van Way
Riverdale - age 68, passed away to be in the presence of our Lord on Friday, May 29th. She was born on June 26, 1951 in Paterson, NJ, raised in Totowa where she also raised her own family. Georgeann is survived and will be forever missed by her loving husband Robert; son David and wife Lisa; daughter Carrie and husband Peter; grandchildren Jenna, Alexander, and Anastasia; her brother James and his wife Bonnie; and her niece Brianna. In memory of Georgeann, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.JDRF.org). A private memorial service will be held at a future date. All services were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.