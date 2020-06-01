Georgeann (Tummino) VanWay
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgeann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgeann (Tummino) Van Way

Riverdale - age 68, passed away to be in the presence of our Lord on Friday, May 29th. She was born on June 26, 1951 in Paterson, NJ, raised in Totowa where she also raised her own family. Georgeann is survived and will be forever missed by her loving husband Robert; son David and wife Lisa; daughter Carrie and husband Peter; grandchildren Jenna, Alexander, and Anastasia; her brother James and his wife Bonnie; and her niece Brianna. In memory of Georgeann, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.JDRF.org). A private memorial service will be held at a future date. All services were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved