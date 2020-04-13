|
Georgeina Roberta Rotenberg
Rotenberg, Georgeina Roberta. Nestled in the sleepy little town of Tompkins Cove, NY a baby girl was blessed to George & Hester Redner Lillman and they named her Georgeina Roberta. Georgeina joined three sisters but several siblings followed. Moving from NY State to Paterson, NJ in the forties she married Thomas Clark in 1942 and had three children Georgeina later married Abraham Rotenberg in 1976 who predeceased her in 2004. She will always be remembered by her love for traveling with her sister Betty Burger with their journeys to Hawaii on two occasions. She was a follower of Eddie Fisher and did her best to see him when he was doing a show locally. One of her happiness moments was went she had her picture taken with Eddie when she had a week end stay at Brown's in the Catskills and she was in a bathing suit as it was. She loved being a grandmother spending may hours and days with her oldest granddaughters Wanda Rice and Miiriam Rosenberg who in her later years were her greatest assets and devoted to her. She had the privilege of being a great grandmother and spent precious time with her great granddaughter Courtney who was her little side kick. Georgeina is survived by two children Sarah Wiggins & her husband George, Thomas Clark & his wife Patricia and a youngest son Walter E. Clark predeceased her in June of 2018. She is also survived by her daughter in law Theresa Clark wife of her late son. Georgeina was also blessed with eleven grandchildren one of which predeceased her, twenty three great grandchildren and one on the way along with four great great grandchildren. Lastly she is survived by her sister Edith Barret, George Lillman, Walter Lillman, Hester Conklin, Joan Barney, Gloria Kubisky with six of her siblings passing before her Elsie Perini, Betty Burger, John Lillman, and lastly Edward Lillman. Someone said recently Georgeina will be remembered for her beautiful smile and I her daughter that wrote this obituary states she will be remembered for her will to live and live she did. RIP Your Journey Is Complete!