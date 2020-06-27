Georgene E. Smith
1948 - 2020
Georgene E. Smith, age 71, of Closter, passed away June 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1948 in Brooklyn to the late George and Rose Frank. Beloved wife of Noel. Loving Mother of Justine (Robert) Schwarz, Tara (Phillip) Florey, Ashleigh (Scott) Beardsley. Survived by her cherished grandchildren; Ryan, Brendan, Matthew, Noelle, Shane, Patrick, Fiona, James, and Griffin. Georgene is predeceased by her sister Carolyn Frank. A memorial service in celebration of Georgene's life will be scheduled at a later time.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
