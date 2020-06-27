Georgene E. Smith, age 71, of Closter, passed away June 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1948 in Brooklyn to the late George and Rose Frank. Beloved wife of Noel. Loving Mother of Justine (Robert) Schwarz, Tara (Phillip) Florey, Ashleigh (Scott) Beardsley. Survived by her cherished grandchildren; Ryan, Brendan, Matthew, Noelle, Shane, Patrick, Fiona, James, and Griffin. Georgene is predeceased by her sister Carolyn Frank. A memorial service in celebration of Georgene's life will be scheduled at a later time.









