Georgene Maguire
Elmwood Park - Georgene Maguire (nee Giannone) 93, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Thursday June 25th , 2020. Born in Tuxedo, N.Y., she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for over 60 years. She had worked for Ford Motor Company in Teterboro before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park.
Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of William, Michael, Patricia & Kathy, dear sister of Sue, proud grandmother of 5.
Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m.Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com