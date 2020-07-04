1/
Georgene Maguire
Georgene Maguire

Elmwood Park - Georgene Maguire (nee Giannone) 93, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Thursday June 25th , 2020. Born in Tuxedo, N.Y., she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for over 60 years. She had worked for Ford Motor Company in Teterboro before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park.

Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of William, Michael, Patricia & Kathy, dear sister of Sue, proud grandmother of 5.

Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m.Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
