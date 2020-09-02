Georgette Leigh (Fennen) Gretina, of Wanaque, NJ, deeply loved wife, mother, and "Grammie," passed away on August 26th. Georgette was strong, kind, caring, and totally devoted to her family and community. As the beloved Director of Christ the King Nursery School, she impacted the lives of countless children and their families.
Georgette met her husband, Jim, at Ridgefield Park High School in 1966. During their first date as teenagers, Jim told Georgette he was going to marry her (and Georgette told her friends Jim was crazy). They have been "going steady" for the 54 and a half years ever since. Jim and Georgette married in 1972 and moved to Wanaque, where they built an extraordinary life together and raised four children, Tim, Chris, Nick, and Alissa.
At home, Georgette was the steadying force in an impossibly fun and rowdy household; she was its moral compass (although quick with a joke when the endless banter required it), and she taught her children how to open their hearts. Georgette created an atmosphere where all were welcome, which led to innumerable Gretina family dinners attended by extended family, friends, and the not-so-occasional random person - so many of whom count those dinners among their favorite memories. That unique family spirit was only made stronger by the arrival of Georgette's four grandchildren, who often enjoyed swimming and sleepovers at "Camp Grammie," and to whom she was utterly devoted.
Georgette was born to the late George and Anne Fennen in Jersey City, NJ. After graduating from Ridgefield Park High School in 1967, Georgette went on to earn a BA from Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey) and her masters in speech pathology from William Paterson University. A trained speech therapist, Georgette chose to dedicate nearly her entire career to teaching young children, and for more than three decades she served as Director of Christ the King Nursery School in Ringwood.
Georgette is survived by her husband, Jim; her sons, Tim and Chris; her daughter, Alissa; and her four grandchildren, Stella, Ty, Jax, and Nate. Georgette lost her son, Nick, to heart disease in 2005 and her sister/partner in crime, Debbie, to cancer in 1996.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people donate to Hope with Heart, a camp for children with heart conditions where Nick was the first camper and Alissa is currently the Director and a member of the board. Donations can be made in Georgette's memory at www.hopewithheart.com
The family will plan to properly celebrate Georgette with a memorial service when it is safe to do so.