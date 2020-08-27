1/1
Georgia D. Scott
1946 - 2020
Georgia D. Scott

Bedford, VA - Georgia D. Scott, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home in Miramar, Fl surrounded by the love of her family. Georgia was born on February 25, 1946 in Bedford County, VA to the late Charlie Hastings and Helen Dyke Royal. She was a graduate of Susie G. Gibson High School in Bedford.

Georgia later relocated to New Jersey, a 25 year resident of Paterson, NJ. During her years in Paterson, Georgia became the First Democratic Woman and also the first African American woman elected to the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders. She was the founder and Director of Loving Care Early Learning Center and the President of Holistic Ministries Int'l (HMI), Paterson, NJ. Georgia was a passionate woman who loved her community, loved life, never met a stranger, and loved her family immensely. She was married to the late, Waldron Scott.

Georgia is survived by her 3 children, Felicia, Bo, and Ivy, 7 grandchildren, Laura, Brittney, Adonye, Jose, Casey, Kamar, and Natasha who preceded her in death at the age of 7. She also leaves behind 8 great grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Tree of life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA at 12noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Tree of life Ministries
