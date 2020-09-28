1/
Georgia M. Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia M. Green

Wallington - Green, Georgia M. (nee Chiappa), 93, of Wallington, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Green. Loving mother of Alayne Pittari, the late Elizabeth Skeie and their late father Carmelo J. Pittari, and stepchildren Jane Adamo, Frederick, Mary Ellen and Lois Ann Green. Dear sister of Gloria Carter and the late Josephine Chiappa DiStasio, Thomas and Richard Chiappa. Cherished grandmother of Meredith Robinson & her husband Dan. Great-grandmother of Brigid, Katherine, Patrick, Eliza & Harley. Also survived by stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends Paul Pociask and Carolyn Brown-Shamah. Mrs. Green loved to sing soprano and write poetry. Funeral Wednesday 12:30PM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 1PM St. Joseph R.C. Church, East Rutherford. Cremation private. Friends will be received Wednesday 10:30AM-12:30PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved