Georgia M. Green
Wallington - Green, Georgia M. (nee Chiappa), 93, of Wallington, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Green. Loving mother of Alayne Pittari, the late Elizabeth Skeie and their late father Carmelo J. Pittari, and stepchildren Jane Adamo, Frederick, Mary Ellen and Lois Ann Green. Dear sister of Gloria Carter and the late Josephine Chiappa DiStasio, Thomas and Richard Chiappa. Cherished grandmother of Meredith Robinson & her husband Dan. Great-grandmother of Brigid, Katherine, Patrick, Eliza & Harley. Also survived by stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends Paul Pociask and Carolyn Brown-Shamah. Mrs. Green loved to sing soprano and write poetry. Funeral Wednesday 12:30PM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 1PM St. Joseph R.C. Church, East Rutherford. Cremation private. Friends will be received Wednesday 10:30AM-12:30PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
